Is Israel dragging the US into a Mideast quagmire?

Experts weigh in on US strategy as Israel drags Middle East into escalating war in Lebanon and unending war in Gaza.

As long as the US extends “total impunity” to Israel, there’s no way to prevent further genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, and further bloodshed in Lebanon, argues Lara Friedman, president of the Foundation for Middle East Peace.

One of the biggest factors preventing all-out war in the region is Iran’s desire to pursue its own interests and reconcile with the US, according to Iran expert Roxane Farmanfarmanian of Cambridge University.

Join Friedman and Farmanfarmanian in their conversation with host Steve Clemons about whether the peoples of the region should be bracing for instability and conflict for years to come.