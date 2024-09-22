US wants seats for Africa at UNSC – with a catch

Seats on the UN Security Council without veto power is ‘an insult,’ argues former African diplomat Arikana Chihombori.

The US push to create seats for Africa on the UN Security Council – without veto power – is “an insult to 1.4 billion Africans,” argues the former African Union ambassador to the US, Arikana Chihombori-Quao.

Since the creation of the UN in 1945, the Permanent Five (China, Russia, France, UK and US) have retained the right to block any Security Council resolution. Other countries have been allowed to join the Council, but only temporarily, and with no veto.

Chihombori tells host Steve Clemons it’s tantamount to “inviting Africa to the table and then asking them to remain mute.”