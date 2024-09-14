After their debate, who’s ahead: Trump or Harris?

With weeks to go before the US presidential election, do issues matter as much as ‘vibes’?

Will Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s bet on anti-immigrant attitudes pay off? Will Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’s wager on abortion rights come through? Did their debate sway anyone to change their mind about whom to vote for? To what extent are the wars in Gaza and Ukraine on the ballot? Whom do Americans trust more to lead their economy?

In this episode, host Steve Clemons asks Washington Post columnist Shadi Hamid and The Hill’s Julia Manchester about the prospects of both contenders, the issues on the minds of voters and which way Americans want their country to go.