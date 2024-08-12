Iran weighs cost of retaliation against Israel

The Quincy Institute’s Trita Parsi argues that Iran’s top priority is to avoid direct confrontation with the United States.

Iran’s leaders have pledged “harsh punishment” of Israel after the assassination of Hamas’s political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran. But the United States has, in turn, pledged to defend Israel, and Iran is not looking for direct confrontation with Washington. All this indicates a reluctance from Iran to retaliate, argues Trita Parsi, the co-founder of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

Parsi tells host Steve Clemons that this is “the most fragile” situation that Iran has faced in years, as Tehran feels pressured to defuse the situation, regardless of looking toothless to its allies.