Does the US have a plan for Ukraine other than stalemate?

US political analyst Ian Bremmer says there is no scenario for Ukraine that doesn’t involve partitioning the country.

Russia and the West have been locked in a battle of wills for more than two years over Ukraine, fighting and waiting to see who will back down first.

But regardless of how long the war lasts, Ukraine will be partitioned in the end, argues Ian Bremmer, founder of Eurasia Group, a global political risk consultancy.

Bremmer tells host Steve Clemons that “the willingness of the US and Europe to take economic pain to hurt the Russians is minimal” and the sanctions against Moscow are not stopping it from exporting oil and gas.