Has Israel committed domicide in Gaza?

UN special rapporteur says Israel’s mass destruction of homes in Gaza should be considered a crime against humanity.

If it’s a war crime to destroy one house with no military justification, what’s the legal response to Israel’s industrial-scale destruction of homes and neighbourhoods in Gaza? This is the question posed by United Nations Special Rapporteur on Adequate Housing Balakrishnan Rajagopal.

Rajagopal, an associate professor at MIT, tells host Steve Clemons that Israel’s destruction of Gaza is unprecedented, both in the percentage of homes destroyed in a short span, and in the fact that Palestinians cannot flee the confined space of the Gaza Strip.

Besides being a war crime, domicide should be considered a crime against humanity, Rajagopal argues.