Former US Diplomat: Washington losing standing after Gaza War

US’s ‘immoral and inhumane’ policy on Gaza convinced veteran US diplomat Hala Rharrit to leave the State Department.

For 18 years, Hala Rharrit worked as a political officer in the US Department of State, and eventually as spokesperson for the government. After realising that United States policy on Israel’s war on Gaza was making it “impossible” to promote the US, “it came to a point where I realised I could no longer be part of the [Biden] administration”, she says.

Rharrit tells host Steve Clemons that US talking points are “dehumanising to the Palestinians” neglect their plight. and follow the lead of Israeli talking points. US policy is destabilising the region and not making Israel any safer, Rharrit argues.