After the US presidential debate, should Democrats dump Biden?

The first debate between the two main candidates for US president reopened the discussion in the Democratic Party about the viability of President Joe Biden, who struggled to finish his thoughts more than once.

Democratic strategist Orson Porter tells host Steve Clemons that there “is no upside” for the Democrat Party. And despite the calls from within the party for Biden to step down, that scenario does not seem likely yet.

Republican strategist Janelle King said supporters of former President Donald Trump feel more assured that he will win as long as Biden is the opponent.