What if Israel’s plan was no ‘day after’ for Gaza all along?

Political scientist Nathan Brown says Israel is fighting a different war in Gaza than US officials care to admit.

Just like the US did in Iraq and Afghanistan, Israel has entered a war in Gaza with vague and overambitious aims.

But what US officials don’t care to admit is that Israel is not thinking about an end to the military phase, and a beginning of a civilian reconstruction plan, argues Nathan Brown, professor of international relations and political science at George Washington University.

Brown tells host Steve Clemons that Israel has purposely designed the carnage in Gaza to be a “forever war” – not as something that will ever be resolved, especially with a “blank cheque” from the US.