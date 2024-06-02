Gideon Levy: Israel has achieved nothing with war on Gaza

Israeli journalist Gideon Levy on the implications of Israel’s strategy for long-term war in Gaza.

Given a choice between war and getting all its captives back, Israel has opted for more war, argues Israeli journalist Gideon Levy.

Levy tells host Steve Clemons that Israeli politicians may abandon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but even if he was replaced, Israel would continue its war on Gaza and occupation of the Palestinian people as a whole. “Radical change” in Israeli attitude and US support is needed for any improvement in the situation, says Levy.

After October 7, even those on the Israeli left believe that Israel has the right to do whatever it wants, the Haaretz columnist argues.