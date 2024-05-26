Why is the West divided over Palestinian statehood?

Despite talk of two states, historian Yazid Sayigh says the US has no real plans leading to Palestinian independence.

More Western states are recognising Palestine, but as long as the US opposes Palestinian independence and sovereignty, “things will get worse for all of us”, says Yezid Sayigh, senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Sayigh tells host Steve Clemons that the United States is lobbying for “day-after” plans in Gaza that “set the stage for future violence” because they don’t lead to statehood.

Despite international pressure and a global solidarity movement supporting Palestine, the former Palestinian negotiator argues, the Palestinian national movement is not coalescing, and Palestinians are “leaderless” on the world stage.