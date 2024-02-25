What happens when Gaza’s health system collapses?

Gaza’s medical infrastructure was woefully inadequate, but now even that has been destroyed by Israel’s war.

The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis was the last big medical facility in the Gaza Strip destroyed by Israel’s war.

The World Health Organization says Israel killed 627 doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers and other healthcare workers between October and January.

With almost no supplies entering Gaza, what is next for the 2.3 million Palestinians forced to live in inhuman conditions?

Host Steve Clemons speaks with Dr Thaer Ahmad, an emergency room physician in Chicago who recently returned from volunteering at Nasser Hospital; and with Dr Muaiad Kittaneh, a haematologist/oncologist who co-founded the Palestinian-American Medical Association.