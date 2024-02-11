Why does the US refuse to call for a ceasefire in Gaza?

US political scientist Stephen Walt says Israel has changed over the years, but Biden’s policy is stuck in the past.

The United States’ support for Israel’s war on Gaza makes the country look ineffectual and hypocritical to the rest of the world, according to Harvard University professor Stephen Walt, co-author of The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy.

Walt tells host Steve Clemons that Israel and the US-Israel relationship have changed over the decades, but US President Joe Biden is holding on to a view of Israel formed in the West in the 1970s.

By rejecting a ceasefire, the US looks like it “encourages conflict” instead of being a peacemaker, Walt argues, especially since Israel has no political strategy for resolving the Palestinian question.