Is China worried about Trump’s threats of a trade war?

Despite the bluster from US officials threatening to slow down China’s economy, time is on China’s side, argues Chinese political analyst Victor Gao.

Gao tells host Steve Clemons that the threats of extra taxes on Chinese goods coming to the US will hurt American consumers more than China.

Gao predicts that, in the end, the US will forfeit relations with Taiwan to keep relations with China. If the US is worried about the flow of superconductor chips from Taiwan, China is open to ideas, including turning the entire island into one big free-trade zone, he says.