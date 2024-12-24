Video Duration 24 minutes 00 seconds
What’s blocking a ceasefire deal in Gaza?
Former Israeli adviser Daniel Levy argues that dehumanisation of Palestinians by Israel blocks peace efforts in Gaza.
Despite Western and Arab efforts at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, Israel is not showing interest in reaching a deal, argues former Israeli government adviser Daniel Levy.
Levy, president of the US/Middle East Project, tells host Steve Clemons that Israelis are aware of the atrocities they commit in Gaza, but the thorough dehumanisation of Palestinians – coupled with a desire to dispossess them of their lands and human rights – blocks any chance for progress.
The result for Israel, Levy argues, is an Israel that will not be accepted in the region, even if some Arab governments “normalize” relations.
Published On 24 Dec 2024