What’s blocking a ceasefire deal in Gaza?

Former Israeli adviser Daniel Levy argues that dehumanisation of Palestinians by Israel blocks peace efforts in Gaza.

Despite Western and Arab efforts at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, Israel is not showing interest in reaching a deal, argues former Israeli government adviser Daniel Levy.

Levy, president of the US/Middle East Project, tells host Steve Clemons that Israelis are aware of the atrocities they commit in Gaza, but the thorough dehumanisation of Palestinians – coupled with a desire to dispossess them of their lands and human rights – blocks any chance for progress.

The result for Israel, Levy argues, is an Israel that will not be accepted in the region, even if some Arab governments “normalize” relations.