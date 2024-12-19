Why does Europe fear a quick end to the Ukraine war?

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky argues that a Ukraine deal favoring Russia threatens other European countries.

On Ukraine, the difference between the outgoing Biden administration and the incoming Trump administration could not be starker.

After the latest United States elections, President Joe Biden gave permission to Ukraine to use US weapons inside Russia, as President-elect Donald Trump was calling for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky tells host Steve Clemons that the Ukraine war is about much more than Ukraine and Russia – it is about rising “Russian control over the eastern and central parts of Europe”.

Join the conversation on the US role in NATO, Russia’s influence across Europe, and prospects for peace in Ukraine.