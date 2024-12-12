After Syria: Is there a chance for Iran-US rapprochement?

Political scientist Vali Nasr argues Iran-US relations can improve as Iran’s footprint across the Middle East shrinks.

After Iran was pushed out of Syria, and its influence in Lebanon wanes, the map of the Middle East is rapidly changing.

Iranian-American political scientist Vali Nasr tells host Steve Clemons that Iran’s retreat in the region opens a door for improved relations with the United States, which has imposed crippling sanctions on Tehran ever since the Islamic revolution of 1979.

Nasr also warns that Israel should not consider all the shifts in the region to be in its favour because Israel destroyed the resistance in Lebanon in 1982 – only for it to grow much more powerful within years.