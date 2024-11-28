Is Trumpism changing the game in US politics?

Host Steve Clemons asks US historian Geoff Kabaservice how much Trumpism is changing the American political landscape.

President-elect Donald Trump defeated the Democrats roundly with his argument that the United States needed a major shakeup. This election will go down in history as a “realigning election,” argues historian Geoff Kabaservice, director of policy studies at the Niskanen Center in Washington, DC.

Kabaservice tells host Steve Clemons that Americans are turning their back on “the establishment” from top to bottom: the media, bureaucracy, elite universities and celebrity culture. So does this mean the end of the “Washington consensus,” where both parties agreed on almost everything: trade, alliances, immigration, etc? Will Trumpism define the US for years to come?