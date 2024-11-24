The US says it wants a ceasefire in Lebanon, so what’s the hold-up?

Israel and the US want deep political change in Lebanon, including the sidelining of Hezbollah and Iran.

In the past few weeks, Israeli forces have killed thousands of Lebanese, obliterated the southern part of the country and displaced about one-fourth of the population.

The US and Israeli aims for the war are not only to diminish Hezbollah’s fighting capacity, but to sideline the group and Iran in the region.

Host Steve Clemons asks analysts Hassan Mneimneh (Middle East Alternatives) and Ken Katzman (Soufan Group) about the prospects for a ceasefire, and the stakes for Iran, Lebanon, Hezbollah and Israel.