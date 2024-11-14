Trump is back. What does it mean for the US and the world?

Economist Jeffrey Sachs discusses how Trump’s victory could change US foreign policy in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The Republican Party’s trouncing of the Democratic Party sent shockwaves through the United States and the world. Republicans are set to control the White House, the Senate, and likely the House of Representatives.

This means it will be easier for President-elect Donald Trump to push his agenda through, unlike his tumultuous first term (2016-20) when he failed to win the popular vote.

US economist Jeffrey Sachs tells host Steve Clemons that Americans should not be quick to judge all aspects of the new administration, as it could prove to be an improvement over the failed policies of the Democratic establishment.