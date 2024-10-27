Israel expands its wars, but is it closer to ‘total victory’?

Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti argues that Israel’s plans will fail as long as Palestinians reject occupation.

Despite all the Israeli offensives of the past year – in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and elsewhere – Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti believes that the Palestinians are closer than ever to achieving their freedom.

Barghouti tells host Steve Clemons that Israel can’t achieve “total victory” as long as the Palestinians “refuse to give up [or] accept a life of subjugation or enslavement to the Israeli occupation.”

And regardless of anti-Palestinian bias and unconditional support for Israel in the West, Barghouti argues that Israel has “reached a point of crisis” and will be seen as a “pariah structure” over time.