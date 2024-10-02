Can Israel turn tactical successes into strategic gains?

Political scientist Stephen Walt says US unconditional support for Israel does not help its long-term future.

Israel was able to deal serious blows to Iran and Hezbollah, but no one should expect them to “suddenly want to cut a deal”, argues renowned political scientist Stephen Walt, professor of international affairs at Harvard University.

Walt tells host Steve Clemons that Israel will have a hard time translating the short-term tactical successes it had in late September into larger strategic gains.

With one year into the war on Gaza, direct blows between Iran and Israel, and a looming war on Lebanon, Walt says US unconditional support for Israel is threatening its long-term future.