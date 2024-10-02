Video Duration 24 minutes 02 seconds
The Bottom Line

Can Israel turn tactical successes into strategic gains?

Political scientist Stephen Walt says US unconditional support for Israel does not help its long-term future.

Israel was able to deal serious blows to Iran and Hezbollah, but no one should expect them to “suddenly want to cut a deal”, argues renowned political scientist Stephen Walt, professor of international affairs at Harvard University.

Walt tells host Steve Clemons that Israel will have a hard time translating the short-term tactical successes it had in late September into larger strategic gains.

With one year into the war on Gaza, direct blows between Iran and Israel, and a looming war on Lebanon, Walt says US unconditional support for Israel is threatening its long-term future.

Published On 2 Oct 2024