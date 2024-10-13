Are the US and Israel creating a ‘new world order’ in the Middle East?

The US and Israel are rearranging the Middle East to their liking, argues Matt Duss of the Center for International Policy.

The United States and Israel have no intention of calming the situation down in the Middle East, argues Matt Duss, executive vice president at the Center for International Policy and former foreign policy adviser to Senator Bernie Sanders.

Duss tells host Steve Clemons that the US and Israel are working in lockstep to create a “new security arrangement” in the region.

With full support and coordination from the US, Israel is free to wreak havoc in the occupied Palestinian territory and Lebanon, striking at will in Syria and Yemen, and planning to attack Iran directly again – with no end in sight.