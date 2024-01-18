Why does the US act as Israel’s lawyer?

Former US diplomat Aaron David Miller says prospects for a ‘conflict-ending solution’ have entered ‘a long, dark tunnel’.

President Joe Biden’s failure to demonstrate the same regard and sympathy for Palestinian suffering as he has shown Israel has turned the United States into “Israel’s lawyer,” says former US State Department official Aaron David Miller.

Miller tells host Steve Clemons that Israel has lost the Western perception of being David in the story of “David v Goliath,” and its image will be further damaged the more its people veer to the right.

US officials “don’t have any better answers right now than the Israelis do”, Miller says, adding that there will be no “open breach” in relations with the Netanyahu government.