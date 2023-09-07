Is it time for a ‘reset’ of the US strategy in Africa?

Former African Union diplomat Arikana Chihombori-Quao says Africans are rejecting exploitation by Western powers.

The days of Africa’s resources being used to benefit Western powers instead of the African people are dwindling, argues the former representative of the African Union to the United States, Arikana Chihombori-Quao.

Although a string of recent coups may give the impression that African nations are turning their back on the West, and looking more towards Russia and China, this is an oversimplification, according to the former diplomat.

She tells The Bottom Line host Steve Clemons that the US would be wise to decouple its policy from that of France if it wants to regain trust on the continent.