Andrew Yang: Americans are fed up with both Republicans and Democrats

The former US presidential candidate says his new party, Forward, can disrupt the dysfunction of the two-party system.

A society overflowing with guns and drugs. Politicians who would rather cater to the extreme fringes of their parties instead of the country as a whole. And dark money flowing in from secretive billionaires with eccentric agendas.

This is the United States depicted in the novel The Last Election by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Yang left the Democratic Party to start his own non-partisan party, called Forward.

He tells host Steve Clemons that the US is headed for a bleak future unless new leaders rise who are willing to “solve the problems that are literally driving us crazy”.