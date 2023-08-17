Does artificial intelligence pose a risk to humans?

Jaan Tallinn, one of the co-founders of hit software like Skype and Kazaa, says AI poses an existential risk to humans.

Jaan Tallinn is no stranger to disruptive tech: 25 years ago he co-engineered Kazaa, which allowed for the free download of films and music. He also co-engineered Skype, which disrupted traditional voice and video communication.

But when he looks at the way Big Tech and governments are pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence, he worries about our future. Could we be fast approaching the point when machines don’t need human input anymore?

Host Steve Clemons asks Tallinn, who founded the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk at Cambridge University, about risks and opportunities posed by AI.