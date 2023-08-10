Is an overheated planet the ‘new normal’?

In his book, The Heat Will Kill You First, author Jeff Goodall documents the changes happening as the planet heats up.

With wildfires and relentless heatwaves, 2023 is on track to become the hottest year on record.

But temperatures have been rising for years, and journalist Jeff Goodall has been travelling throughout the US to document the changes that are already happening to life on the planet. He writes about his experiences in his new book, The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet.

Join host Steve Clemons in this wide-ranging conversation on global warming change with Goodall and climate journalist Steve Mufson.