What’s the connection between Special Olympics and social change?

The Special Olympics spearheads a movement for the inclusion of those with intellectual disabilities.

From humble beginnings in Chicago more than 50 years ago, the Special Olympics has grown into a major sports event.

This year the Games will be held in Berlin from June 17 to 25, with thousands of athletes competing from almost all participating countries.

Host Steve Clemons talks with Special Olympics Chairman, Tim Shriver, and Germany’s ambassador to the United States, Emily Haber, about the impact that inclusion of persons with intellectual disabilities is having on communities worldwide.