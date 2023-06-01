How corrupt is the United States Supreme Court?

US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse says ‘dark money’ is bending the country’s major institutions to the rich and powerful.

Americans’ trust in all levels of their government – including the presidency and Congress, and now the Supreme Court – is falling rapidly.

One of the top court’s justices, Clarence Thomas, was found to have been showered in pricey gifts from a billionaire businessman for years. The case has put the court’s ethics under scrutiny.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse tells host Steve Clemons that “dark money” – unlimited amounts of cash from undisclosed sources – has poisoned Americans’ faith in all pillars of US democracy.

So what are the consequences? And is there any way to restore faith in public institutions?