On China and Ukraine, does the G7 have the world’s support?

In the past, the G7 countries could make the rules, and most others would fall in line. We ask if those days are gone.

Three months ago, United States President Joe Biden insisted that Ukraine does not need F-16 fighter jets, but last week in Japan, he joined the F-16 coalition.

The reason? Political risk analyst Ian Bremmer says the US and its allies are trying to put Ukraine in a stronger position for an eventual negotiated settlement with Russia, even if it means escalating the war over time.

In this episode, Steve Clemons asks Bremmer whether the G7 will soon matter less than BRICS, how the US and China will share global power, and why Biden cannot backtrack on many Trump-era trade wars.