What’s next for Trump and the Republican Party?

After a landmark indictment in New York, can the former US president beat the accusations against him?

The district attorney of New York alleged that former United States President Donald Trump falsified his business records to conceal hush money payments to an adult film star, Stormy Daniels, in 2016.

At the heart of the lawsuit is whether this amounts to a “conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election”, according to prosecutors. Trump has denied all allegations.

Host Steve Clemons asks Yahoo News investigative journalist Michael Isikoff and Republican strategist Michael Ricci about the possible scenarios facing Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, and how it affects the political landscape in the US.