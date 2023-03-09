How has work changed in the post-pandemic world?

Three years after the COVID pandemic shut down the world’s economy, have relations between workers and employers shifted?

Economists call it “pandemic epiphanies”.

During the first year of the COVID-19 lockdowns, people started questioning their life choices. Millions quit their jobs and pivoted to new fields.

When the economy started to open up in late 2021, companies in the United States had to pay more than pre-COVID salaries to recruit workers. American workers gained bargaining power in dealing with their companies.

But attempts to organise into unions are still met with ferocity by the biggest corporations.

Host Steve Clemons discusses the future of work with journalist Liz Hoffman, ZipRecruiter chief economist Julia Pollak and Indeed economist Nick Bunker.