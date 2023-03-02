‘Dr Doom’: World headed for dark times in the next 20 years

In a world faced with threats and challenges, many cynical politicians would rather kick the can down the road – and win votes – than make the tough decisions needed now.

At the same time, billions of people would happily trade globalisation for their old way of life, with nations embracing a “me first” attitude and eschewing inter-country cooperation and compromise for the collective good – even in dealing with pandemics and natural disasters.

Economist Nouriel Roubini, nicknamed “Dr Doom” for predicting the 2008 crash of the United States economy years before it happened, tells host Steve Clemons how a US “debt trap”, artificial intelligence and deglobalisation are part of the bleak future that awaits humanity within the next 20 years.