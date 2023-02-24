Ukraine war: Is more war the only solution?

Two views on Russia’s war in Ukraine paint different pictures of the road ahead.

In this special episode on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, host Steve Clemons gets two different takes on the conflict: from Moscow and Washington.

White House official John Kirby said that the United States wants to put Ukraine in a better position if and when it comes time to negotiate. The Biden administration understands that funding the war is becoming less popular, but believes that Americans are still willing to sacrifice for Ukraine’s independence.

In Moscow, political scientist Andrey Kortunov argues that the West must learn that it cannot force all countries to play by Western rules.