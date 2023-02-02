Is it too late for the US to contain China?

Veteran Singaporean diplomat Kishore Mahbubani says it’s futile for the US to keep trying to ‘kneecap’ China.

Is it futile to resist China’s superpower status? Is it time for the United States to live with it?

Depending on the answer, the world could be heading towards more stability – or chaos.

Kishore Mahbubani was a Singaporean diplomat for more than 30 years and served as president of the United Nations Security Council. He tells host Steve Clemons that the US should get accustomed to a multipolar world it can no longer dominate.

Mahbubani argues that the “Asian century” has already begun and that Washington should not allow issues such as Taiwan to ruin their relations.