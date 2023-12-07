Are Israel’s attempts to demoralise the Palestinians backfiring?

Middle East expert Steven Cook says US President Joe Biden made a mistake with his ‘bear hug’ embrace of Israel.

Some US officials have talked about the need to protect innocent Palestinian lives, but US President Joe Biden has said almost nothing.

Council on Foreign Relations senior fellow Steven Cook says it was a mistake for Biden to have offered the “bear hug” – full, unconditional support for Israel.

Now Biden is stuck in a position of supplying Israel with the means to kill more Palestinians while asking Israel to allow basic food and water into Gaza.

Join host Steve Clemons in his wide-ranging conversation with Cook about where the war on Gaza is heading.