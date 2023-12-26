Why do evangelical Christians support Israel?

Palestinian human rights activist Jonathan Kuttab explains how Christian Zionism affects US policy in the Middle East.

In the evangelical Christian worldview, the 1948 creation of Israel was a fulfilment of Biblical prophecy and the Palestinians are either “non-existent” or “the enemies of God, because they are the enemies of the State of Israel”, explains Palestinian human rights defender Jonathan Kuttab.

Kuttab tells host Steve Clemons that believers of this interpretation of holy scripture do not care about international law or catastrophic war in the region. “They say, ‘Bring it on. That’s the End Times. That’s the Second Coming. That’s wonderful.’”

And if 30 percent of Americans hold these beliefs, what is the impact on US policy on Palestine and Israel?