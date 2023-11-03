Should Palestinians, Israelis live equally in one state?

Israeli soldier-turned-peace activist Miko Peled argues that Israel is the biggest obstacle to peace in the Middle East.

Israeli-American peace activist Miko Peled has been advocating anti-Zionism for decades, arguing that Western governments who back Israel “are supporting the fight against justice, the fight against peace”.

As US officials stress the need for a two-state solution, Peled tells host Steve Clemons that a serious peace between Palestinians and Israelis can only be achieved if all of them – followers of Judaism, Christianity and Islam – live as equals and share the country.

The biggest problem facing the Palestinians, according to Peled, is that they are “political orphans” – they have no regional power defending their rights and aspirations.