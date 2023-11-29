Is Biden’s two-state plan for Israel and Palestine a fantasy?

The US was happy to neglect the Palestinian issue for years. Why is it talking of a ‘reinvigorated’ peace process now?

After the war on Gaza, US President Joe Biden says he wants to “reinvigorate” the attempts to create a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

But the devil is in the details. After the Hamas attack on Israel, and Israel’s scorched-earth war on Gaza, will either side want to talk about peace and stability? Are Israelis willing to make the compromises that Palestinians would find acceptable, and vice versa?

Mara Rudman worked as a Middle East envoy in the Clinton and Obama administrations. She tells host Steve Clemons that US national security interests will force Washington to impose a resolution.