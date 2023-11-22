US General Petraeus: Israel’s war on Gaza to last for ‘months, not weeks’

Former CIA Director David Petraeus says Israel will resume the war on Gaza if it doesn’t want Hamas to rebuild itself.

Israel has not explained what it seeks to accomplish in its war on Gaza beyond the destruction of Hamas, according to US General David Petraeus, the former director of the CIA and former commander of US forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Petraeus tells host Steve Clemons that the US has no choice but to remain a “steadfast ally” of Israel, lest China and other countries point to Washington’s abandonment of its friends.

In this wide-ranging conversation, the former CENTCOM commander added that “there are no hands going up in the region” to volunteer to manage Gaza after the war.