Can the US have an honest debate about Palestine and Israel?

In Congress, universities, the business world and on the streets, Americans are debating the future of the Middle East.

When the US Congress voted to censure the only Palestinian-American member of the House, congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, it argued that she was “promoting false narratives” on the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis.

Journalists Ryan Grim and Katie Halper tell host Steve Clemons that if Congress cannot bear to hear different views on Palestine, it is a worrying sign for American society at large.

Many Americans have been fired from their jobs for expressing their opinions, and pro-Palestinian student groups have been banned around the country.

But the debate endures as Israel’s war on Gaza rages on.