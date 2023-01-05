Who’s to blame for the ‘broken’ US immigration system?

US officials admit that the country’s immigration system is ‘broken’, but where is the solution?

President Joe Biden promised a “humane” immigration process on his first day in office, but not much has changed since the anti-immigrant policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Millions of people from Latin America make the journey north to cross into the United States every year, and the ones who make it get stuck for years in legal limbo, waiting for a hearing.

Steve Clemons speaks with immigration lawyer Allen Orr and reporter Uriel Garcia about how the debate among Americans on whether immigrants are welcome has stymied chances for any new laws to modernise the system.