Are the US and Europe uniting or drifting apart?

The War in Ukraine brought Europe and the United States closer, but domestic realities may be pulling them apart.

For the first few months of the war in Ukraine, NATO countries generally pulled together to confront and isolate Russia.

But domestic concerns on both sides of the Atlantic threaten that unity.

Many European countries hesitate to adopt the same Ukraine policies advocated by Washington. And opinion polls indicate that many Americans would rather focus on inflation instead of funding wars abroad.

Host Steve Clemons discusses the future of the transatlantic alliance with former German diplomat, Boris Ruge; editor of The National Interest, Jacob Heilbrunn; and Al Jazeera bureau chief in Washington, DC, Abderrahim Foukara.