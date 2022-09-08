Can Trump be prosecuted for keeping national security documents?

As the Justice Department investigates whether the former US president broke the law, he argues it’s ‘political persecution’.

When former US President Donald Trump left the White House, he took boxes full of national security documents to his home/social club in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

At issue now is whether he is allowed to have them, and whether he obstructed a federal investigation when he told the government earlier this year that he had returned all classified material – only to have the FBI find more when the agency raided his home last month.

Former CIA lawyer Brian Greer and Semafor political correspondent Kadia Goba talk to host Steve Clemons about the legal and political fallout of the Trump investigation.