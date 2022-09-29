Could the Ukraine war go nuclear?

When Putin said he would use ‘all weapons available’ to defend Russia, it is assumed that he meant nuclear bombs as well.

After seven months of all-out war in Ukraine, there seems to be no quick end to the conflict.

Russia controls about 20 percent of the country, despite recent advances by the Ukrainian military, which is supported by Western intelligence gathering and weapons.

The United States is doubling down on the war effort, and so is Russia. Military reservists are being called up for duty, and President Vladimir Putin recently said he was “not bluffing” when he threatened to “make use of all weapon systems available” to defend his country.

Host Steve Clemons asks nuclear policy experts Kori Schake and Jon Wolfstahl about nuclear options and deterrence.