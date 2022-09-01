Is a Trump endorsement a golden ticket, or kiss of death?

The former US president campaigned for Republican politicians across the country, with mixed results so far.

Is Donald Trump’s influence in his party waning?

In the Republican primary in Indiana, voters had to choose between two members of the US Congress.

The former president threw his weight behind Representative Mary Miller, who convinced voters that she was more pro-Trump than her opponent. She easily defeated Representative Rodney Davis in late June.

Congressman Davis tells host Steve Clemons that support for Trump is still strong in the country, and predicts that Republican candidates will wrest control of Congress from the Democratic Party this November.