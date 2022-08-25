Is US involvement in the Middle East slowly fading away?

We survey the outcomes of US President Biden’s summer jaunt to the region.

While in Saudi Arabia last month, US President Joe Biden stressed that the United States was “not going anywhere” and wouldn’t “walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia, or Iran”. But did his words reassure anyone?

High on his agenda was the prospect of a nuclear deal with Iran. But he expressed zero interest in resurrecting the Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

Council on Foreign Relations senior fellow Steven Cook tells host Steve Clemons that the US agenda for the Middle East has become severely diminished.